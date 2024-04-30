Downed powerlines closed road in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A crash involving a broken utility pole and downed powerlines caused a road closure in northeast Charlotte.

The accident occurred just after 5:45 a.m. on East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Trysting Road.

The Charlotte Fire Department said East W.T. Harris Boulevard will be closed in both directions for an undisclosed amount of time.

Duke Energy did not report any outages from the downed powerlines.

No injuries were reported as well.

