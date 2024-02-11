Cars crash, bring down power lines and shut down busy Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A car accident near east Charlotte has caused a busy Charlotte road to close Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 12:25 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of The Plaza and East Sugar Creek Road.

Police officers told Channel 9 that two cars crashed into each other and into a power pole, causing lines to fall across the intersection.

The officer said no one suffered serious injuries, but Channel 9 asked MEDIC if anyone was hospitalized.

Duke Energy did not report any power outages associated with this crash or in the area.

There’s no word on when the intersection is set to reopen.

