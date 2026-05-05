ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A once dilapidated building in Stanly County will soon become a critical resource for people seeking healthcare.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito explains how the investment will contribute to the growth happening in downtown Albemarle.

“I wouldn’t start a business here if I did not think this is this was viable,” said Razan Abdelhaq Brown, The Independent Bistro.

Razan Abdelhaq Brown, The Independent Bistro.

Brown opened The Independent Bistro in December 2025 in downtown Albemarle.

Her place is all about art and Mediterranean food.

Brown, who had spent 25 years traveling the world, believes she chose the right place to settle down.

“The support we received from the city, from the bank here, from the community, is, in my mind, unmatched,” Brown said.

More growth is happening down the street.

Downtown Albemarle sees growth with new healthcare clinic and jobs

There is construction, which will transform an old vacant building on Pee Dee Avenue into a rural health clinic for Atrium Health.

“Anybody with transportation issues, it’s really going to expand their access to healthcare,” said Lindsey Almond, the city’s economic developer.

Over the last 10 years, downtown Albemarle has seen about $20 million in private investment.

In this case, the city partnered with the state to issue a $350,000 grant.

Almond said the new clinic will bring high-paying jobs.

“Twenty-eight jobs with an average salary of over $100,000, so a great opportunity for our local citizens, not only for access, but for jobs, as well,” Almond said.

However, Dr. Erika Steinbacher with Atrium Health told Esposito that many patients in the area can’t get medical appointments when they want.

“There’s a huge backlog,” said Steinbacher, designated institutional official, Atrium Health.

Downtown Albemarle sees growth with new healthcare clinic and jobs

“Either they can’t get in at all with primary care, and they’re driving a distance elsewhere to do that, or they’re waiting very long periods of time to be seen,” Steinbacher said. “So, hopefully, that will change.”

She said the new clinic will serve as a rural training hub for residents, which will offer primary care, behavioral health, substance abuse treatment, and prenatal care.

Steinbacher said 600 babies were born to Stanly County families last year, but only 300 were delivered at the county hospital.

There is a shortage of primary care physicians, and only one OBGYN in the entire county.

Brown is excited to see everything that’s ahead for downtown and the people there she’s grown to adore.

“I fell in love with this community instantly, as someone who did not grow up here, I felt welcomed,” Brown said.

Construction of the building should wrap up at the end of this year, with the clinic set to open in spring 2027.

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