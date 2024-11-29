Downtown Concord construction ends just in time for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday

CONCORD, N.C. — Not too long ago, Union Street in downtown Concord was just dirt and construction equipment.

Now, it is open for people to walk and drive through, which is a big deal for business owners in the area who have been struggling to make ends meet.

“I’ve lost a lot of money. I’ve had to run the store out of my own pocket during this whole construction,” said Edney Holder, owner of The Enchanted Kitchen.

It’s a story several business owners along Union Street share, with most of the storefronts being nearly impossible to access for months due to construction meant to develop the area.

However, that construction is now over, with workers installing curbs and foundations for light poles last week.

The final lift of asphalt was also put in place from Courthouse Plaza to Corban Avenue.

Now, business owners say the goal is to make up for some of the profits they lost on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“The hope for tomorrow is to see the store full. Most of the day,” Holder said.

The city of Concord and business owners said they are prioritizing Small Business Saturday in particular, with multiple deals and discounts available for shoppers.

“It will be nice to finally see some of that start to come back now to where the store is paying the bills. That’s a nice relief,” Holder said.

As far as the street itself, the city said most of the underground infrastructure work is complete, including stormwater and sewer work.

Surface-level work, such as sidewalks and curbing, is also largely complete. The only thing left is to restore businesses in the area back to where they once were.

“We’re hopeful,” said Holder.

A trolley will be available to take residents to shop small businesses throughout the Concord area on Saturday.

