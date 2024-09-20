‘Bit more optimistic’: Concord business owners relieved construction coming to an end

CONCORD, N.C. — A lot of businesses in downtown Concord had to adjust their operations due to construction.

For example, twice a week, Goldberry Bookstore closes at 6 p.m. However, after an update from the city, the owner told Channel 9 that he hopes he will be able to return to normal hours.

“We are starting to see real progress the last two months or so,” said Dave Kurn, owner of Goldberry Bookstore.

Kurn said right outside his store is the Concord Streetscape Project, which has been underway on Union Street since February of 2023.

“It’s definitely been a bit of a roller coaster, as far as foot traffic,” Kurn explained. “If they can get it open in time for the holidays, that’ll be a huge deal.”

He went on to say that the construction has affected sales. But according to city officials, it’s something business owners won’t have to worry about much longer.

The city said most of the underground infrastructure work is complete, including stormwater and sewer work. Crews are now the remaining water line and related services. Surface-level work, like sidewalks and curbing, is also largely complete.

“I will say that watching everything get done and seeing the vision come to life is beautiful. Like it’s going to be, you know, a much nicer area,” said Renne Reid, an employee at Juamoto Sunfired Cuisine.

Reid told Channel 9 that she is looking forward to the project being done so customers can find the restaurant more easily.

“Having to always direct our customers where to park, how to walk in, and what to do. Sometimes they’ll close down the sidewalk, and they have to go all the way around the building,” Reid continued.

Kurn said he’s finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re all a little bit more optimistic,” said Kurn.

The project is expected to be completed by November.

VIDEO: Business owners hope new social district will jumpstart downtown Concord

Business owners hope new social district will jumpstart downtown Concord

















©2024 Cox Media Group