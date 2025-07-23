Downtown Concord introduces smart light poles with music and free Wi-Fi

CONCORD, N.C. — Downtown Concord has introduced smart light poles on Union Street, providing music year-round and free public Wi-Fi to enhance the visitor experience.

These additions are part of a broader revitalization effort that includes expanded sidewalks for outdoor dining, customizable lighting, and landscaping that creates a park-like atmosphere.

In the past six months, downtown Concord has welcomed over half a dozen new businesses, including a mix of retail, restaurants, and bars.

Visitors can also enjoy the city’s first rotating sculpture show and explore various murals, including ‘Vivid Reclamation’ by Jake Summerour, which celebrates Concord’s textile and racing heritage.

With these enhancements, downtown Concord continues to be a vibrant hub for shopping, dining, and cultural experiences, inviting visitors to stay connected through the #CoCWiFi network.

