Plans call for District Exchange marketplace in downtown Concord

CONCORD — Downtown Concord continues to see revitalization projects after its streetscape project.

The newest project slated for the area is called the District Exchange, and it will be in the 22 Union Building.

Plans call for a two-story marketplace with 17 retail bays and two restaurants.

The city says the mezzanine in the building will reopen to the public for the first time since 1977.

The district exchange is expected to open this summer.

