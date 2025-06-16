Downtown Statesville to add 120 apartments, police expansion in $42M project

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A transformation is on its way to downtown Statesville.

Crews demolished the Old Parrish Tires building earlier this month.

This will make space for a project that includes close to 120 apartments and a parking garage.

It will also aid in the expansion of the Statesville Police Department, according to the Statesville Record and Landmark.

The $42 million project is expected to be completed by 2027.

