Dozens gather for St. Jude walk in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Multiple walks were held across the Queen City, each one benefiting a good cause.

In Uptown, the St. Jude Walk and Run was held at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday morning.

Besides the walk, there were also food trucks and face painting. The family of a cancer patient was also at the event and shared their story.

Lyles Eddins, Senior VP of Advancement at St. Jude, shared some background about the event and the organization’s large fundraising goal.

“It’s one of the largest walk/runs in the country, so our goal is well over $800,000. It’s amazing to see our teams, volunteers, walkers, and runners united around the mission of St. Jude,” Eddins said.

St. Jude assists families across the country with costs for cancer treatment, travel, housing, and food.

