Dozens of Hickory factory workers say they haven’t been paid in weeks

HICKORY, N.C. — Nearly two dozen workers in Hickory say they haven’t been paid in weeks.

Proficient Supply sells products and the owner says the labor board has been contacted about the lost wages.

“We’re still holding out hope,” one worker said. “Hoping for a miracle, hoping that they pay us.”

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the pay issues started a few weeks ago after the company sold some of its inventory. The owner told Faherty that Wealth Assistants, based in Miami, purchased 1.8 million of its inventory back in March. But that company later reported “financial hardship” this fall and workers say they stopped getting their paychecks weeks ago.

Some employees are still showing up, including Cody Limbo.

“Every time we talk with the bosses they tell us it’s not their problem,” Limbo said. “There’s a lawyer fee or a lawyer hold up and a bank hold up.”

Limbo isn’t alone. Anna Acosta is going to college and has not received two of her checks after working 80 hours. She also says single parents aren’t getting paychecks.

“I do know of single parents here who’ve worked over 80 hours and haven’t gotten paid,” Acosta said. “Their lights have been shut off, their electricity, their internet... Paying their bills has been hard.”

Proficient Supply says they learned Wealth Assistant’s bank put their account into a credit-only status and workers stopped getting their checks this month. Proficient Supply has been in contact with the North Carolina Department of Labor.

The NCDOL told us “In order for the NC Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Bureau to assist an employee with a wage dispute a complaint must be filed,” the NCDOL said. “At this point, they do not know of an investigation involving either company.”

Cody Limbo is hoping he and other workers get what’s owed to them.

“Every day they come in and say we’re going to get paid and it’s just been the next day, the next day…the next day,” Limbo said.

The owner of Proficient Supply says he is doing everything possible to get workers the back pay owed to them from Wealth Assistants.

Channel 9 has tried reaching out to Wealth Assistants, but we have not heard back.

