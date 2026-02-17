Dozens of horses die when barn catches fire in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A barn fire in Randolph County claimed the lives of 36 horses early Sunday morning, emergency services officials said. Fire departments were dispatched to the 15,000-square-foot boarding facility at 8710 U.S. Highway 220 S. in Seagrove at 12:48 a.m.

The structure was considered a total loss after being engulfed in flames, the Randolph County Emergency Services stated in a news release. Firefighters from multiple departments spent approximately 5 hours at the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Seagrove Fire Command requested a second alarm at 1:13 a.m. to bring additional resources to the scene. Units from the Westside, Biscoe and Westmoore fire departments responded to the request to assist with the blaze.

The 15,000-square-foot structure was utilized to board dozens of animals. There were 43 horses inside the building when the fire broke out and 36 of those horses perished as a result of the incident.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the horse owners or the owners of the boarding facility.

The Randolph County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

