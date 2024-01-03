Dozens of jobs in limbo amid changeover at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport could soon be out of a job.

HMS Host, a Maryland-based company that provides food and beverage services for the airport and many other airports across the country, said this week it will no longer run food operations at the airport’s two Admirals Clubs.

The Admirals Club is a lounge for certain eligible passengers, and it provides snacks, drinks, and other amenities for travelers who are waiting for their next flights.

In late December, HMS Host filed a notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce saying that about 91 workers will be let go sometime between March 3 and March 17.

HMS Host said that another company, SodexoMagic LLC, will take over the lounge operations in early March, and they expect SodexoMagic will offer employment to “many of the impacted associates.”

The notice doesn’t affect HMS Host employees who don’t work in the Admirals Club.

According to the city of Charlotte, the airport employs more than 20,000 workers on site.

