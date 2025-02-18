Dozens of police recruits have died during training in 14 states, AP reports

At least 29 recruits died unexpectedly while participating in basic law enforcement training over the last decade, according to an investigation by The Associated Press.

The deaths were found in 14 states, including in North Carolina. They were nearly all men and disproportionately Black. Most died after experiencing intense exertion during training exercises, including calisthenics, timed runs and simulated fights. They ranged in age from 22 to 59.

Jeremy Moseley, 29, suffered heat stroke after completing an hourlong physical training session on a hot day in 2016. Moseley was a recruit for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Experts and police advocates were surprised by AP’s findings and said many of the deaths were preventable. No federal agency or outside organization comprehensively tracks recruit deaths, unlike officers who die in the line of duty.

AP’s tally includes deaths of recruits who were completing basic training academies for police, law enforcement and correctional agencies around the country. It does not include other training-related deaths, such as those that happened during SWAT team tryouts or routine annual fitness tests.

