BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University has announced it will be removing the interim tag on Chancellor Dr. Heather Hulburt Norris.

Norris stepped into the interim role last April and led the school through Hurricane Helene.

The official change is set to occur on March 1.

According to the university, Norris has been a respected leader and scholar in the Appalachian community for more than two decades.

VIDEO: Anthony Fox named interim city attorney

Anthony Fox named interim city attorney

©2025 Cox Media Group