Dreamville Festival released the lineup for 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Dreamville Festival has released the lineup for 2025, according to WTVD.

Organizers announced in December that this festival will be the final one.

The popular music festival was created by rapper and Fayetteville native J Cole in 2020.

Some of the performers include Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Ludacris, J. Cole, and Erykah Badu.

The two-day event will take place on April 5-6.

You can view the full lineup here.

VIDEO: Full lineup announced for 2025 Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Charlotte

Full lineup announced for 2025 Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group