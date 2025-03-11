Lovin’ Life Music Fest announces daily schedule for 2025 lineup

CHARLOTTE — The Lovin’ Life Music Fest has announced its schedule for its three days of musical performances across three stages.

From Gwen Stefani and Third Eye Blind on Friday, May 2 to Dave Matthews Band and Teddy Swims on Sunday, May 4, the event fills each day from mid-day until 11 p.m.

Attendees can watch the performances at the Miller Lite Stage, 5th Street Stage, and the Lovin’ Life Locals Stage.

At the Miller Lite Stage on Friday Motherfolk starts off the day at 2 p.m. The performance is followed by Dogpark, Evan Honer, Third Eye Blind, Flipturn, Benson Boone, and then, finally, Gwen Stefani.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., five other artists can be seen at the 5th Street Stage. Artikal Sound System kicks off the performance followed by Darren Kiely, Gable Price and Friends, Switchfoot, and then The Revivalists.

At the same time, attendees can see another set of artists on the Lovin’ Life Locals Stage. That stage features The Garrett Huffman Band, Bailey Marie, Leone & The Ascension, Camisola, and then DA704.

Saturday’s performances start at 2 p.m. on the Miller Lite Stage. Those shows start with The Runarounds followed by Vincent Lima, Dexter and the Moonrocks, Gigi Perez, Lola Young, Pitbull, and then Weezer.

On the 5th Street Stage, performances start at 2:30 p.m. with Anella. The next artist has yet to be announced. The next artist is Petey Pablo at 4:30 p.m. An artist will then perform at 5:40 p.m., but the performer’s name has yet to be announced. Finally, Ludacris will perform from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lovin’ Life Locals Stage also begins performances at 2:30 p.m. Austin McNeill kicks off, followed by Sophia, Adolescent Dreams, Weekend Friend, and Harvey Street.

The last day of performances is on Sunday.

On the Miller Lite Stage, performances begin with Penelope Road at 1:30 p.m. The next artist has yet to be announced. Then, the 502s perform at 3:30 p.m. followed by Sammy Rae & The Friends, Mike., Teddy Swims, and the Dave Matthews.

The first and last performers on the 5th Street Stage on Sunday have yet to be announced. But The Saint Cecilia begins performing at 3 p.m. followed by charlieonafriday and BigXthaPlug.

On the Lovin’ Life Locals Stage, Modern Moxie starts at 2:30 p.m., followed by Chandler Carpenter & the Reckless Souls, FUDGE, and Meredith Parks. The final performer has yet to be announced as well.

For more information on the festival, go to lovinlifemusicfest.com.

