Driver accidentally crashes car into Shell gas station in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A woman accidentally drove her car into a Shell gas station on Old York Road in York County, causing significant damage but no injuries.

The incident occurred when the driver of a white sedan mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, resulting in the vehicle crashing through the side of the building from pump three.

“Grateful, super grateful. I was sitting right there, so I was super grateful, just glad to be here, and no one is hurt,” said Jeff Nguyen, the store owner.

The crash happened at a Shell gas station located on Old York Road near Adnah Church Road. Several people were inside the store at the time of the incident.

Customers arriving at the store throughout the day were met with a sign indicating that the store was closed due to the damage.

“I’m so grateful; I’m so grateful nobody got hurt,” said Jennifer Hunt, a customer who was relieved that the incident did not result in injuries.

The store is expected to reopen the next day, although it remains unclear if the driver will face any charges.

