1 dead after dump truck crashes into building under construction

OLD FORT, N.C. — Investigators in McDowell County were called to a fatal crash Tuesday morning involving a dump truck that lost its brakes and went off Interstate 40 and into a building under construction.

The driver avoided cars stopped on the Exit 73 ramp in Old Fort before going airborne and into the building.

No additional details have been made available.

