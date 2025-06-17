Driver charged for DUI crash that killed woman in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department says a 21-year-old driver has been charged after a crash late Monday that left a 45-year-old woman dead.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. Hudson Boulevard and Gaston Day School Road.

One veteran traffic investigator told Channel 9 that this was the most violent crash he had ever seen in 11 years on the job.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, 21-year-old Logan Taylor of Huntersville was going south on Armstrong Park Road, and he was speeding with his headlights off. Taylor didn’t stop at a red light at the Hudson and Gaston Day intersection, and he crashed his Dodge Charger into a Hyundai Elantra.

Police said the Elantra was being driven by Rashonda Greene of Gastonia. Greene was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to GPD, Taylor’s 18-year-old brother was a passenger in the Charger. They were both hurt with non-life threatening injuries.

“Drinking and driving is not just illegal – it’s deadly," said Gastonia Police Chief Trent Conard in a statement on Tuesday. “We urge everyone to think before they get behind the wheel impaired. One poor decision can destroy lives.”

Police said Taylor is being charged with felony death by motor vehicle, DUI, failing to stop at a steady red signal, and reckless driving.

This is a developing story and we’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO: One hurt in shooting on I-85)

One hurt in shooting on I-85

©2025 Cox Media Group