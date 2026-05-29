Tour St. Jude Dream Home for a chance to win $10K shopping spree

WAXHAW, N.C. — You can tour this year’s St. Jude Dream Home for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree.

The home, just under $3,000 square feet, is worth nearly $700,000.

Tickets for a chance to win it sold out last month in under 13 hours, raising $2.7 million for St. Jude.

The home has custom upgrades throughout and is worth seeing firsthand.

Tours are from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through June 14.

The home is at 1104 Piper Meadows Dr. in Waxhaw, and reservations are not needed.

Tickets for the giveaway are sold out; however, if you tour the home, you can register to win a $10,000 Ashley shopping spree.

Winners for the home and all prizes will be drawn live on Channel 9 on June 17.

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