Driver charged with DWI for crash that killed 1, injured 2 Hickory officers

HICKORY, N.C. — A driver has been charged with driving while impaired for a crash that left a woman dead and two police officers hurt.

In a news release, the Hickory Police Department they were called just before 5 p.m. Monday to Fairgrove Church Road at Interstate 40.

Investigators said Hickory officers were already at the scene investigating a separate crash. That’s when a blue Honda Accord drifted out of its lane, hitting two officers and a woman. The three were standing next to a Hickory patrol car parked in the northbound lane of Fairgrove Church Road.

Police said the woman, identified as Taylor Pendergrast of Lenoir, was flown to a hospital in Charlotte where she died the next day from her injuries.

One of the police officers was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and discharged. The other officer was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the Accord was arrested immediately. Police charged 33-year-old Sidney Lee Baker with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, possession of Schedule I, and possession of Schedule II narcotics.

As Hickory police continue investigating, they ask anyone with information to call Sgt. Amanda Efird at 828-328-5551.

