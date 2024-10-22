Newton police investigating stolen political signs found in dumpster

NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Police Department is investigating after stolen political signs were found in their dumpster.

One of the candidates affected said they found the missing signs after placing a tracking device on them.

The police chief told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that the department is reviewing surveillance video from cameras in the parking lot.

He said police officers and the city have been told not to remove signs.

Brad Scott is running unopposed from the school board in Newton Conover School District after winning the primary earlier this year.

Scott said over the last couple of weeks, about twenty signs have been stolen just west of town, so he decided to place an Apple Airtag on a couple of those signs.

Late last week, Scott was able to use those airtags to track the stolen signs to a dumpster located at the Newton County Police Department.

Several other signs were found in that dumpster as well.

“It’s a shame. I just wanted to make an impact on the school system and help support our kids. I want the kids to get a good education because this is a fantastic school district,” said Scott.

The police chief told Channel 9 that a person can be charged with a class three misdemeanor for removing political signs.

If convicted, that person could face a fine of several hundred dollars.

