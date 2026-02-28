Driver charged with reckless homicide after deadly Rock Hill crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman was killed in a multi‑vehicle crash on Celanese Road, and police have now charged the driver who caused it.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 21‑year‑old Joel Laron Smith was speeding as he exited I‑77 Friday afternoon.

At some point, his Hyundai went airborne, crossed the median, and hit two vehicles.

The driver of one of those vehicles was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where she died.

Smith was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Investigators say speed was a factor, and the case remains open.

