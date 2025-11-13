Driver dies after crash on I-40; speed a factor

Joe Xiong, 38, of Conover, died when the 1995 Honda Civic he was driving went off the side of Intersate 40 near mile marker 130 and hit several trees, troopers in Catawba County said.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

Xiong was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center by EMS, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Initial investigations suggest that speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

VIDEO: Landlord charged with murder after tenant killed with baseball bat in Catawba County

Landlord charged with murder after tenant killed with baseball bat in Catawba County

©2025 Cox Media Group