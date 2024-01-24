Driver dies after hitting tree in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A 37-year-old Lincolnton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, troopers said.

A 2003 Honda Element was traveling west on Hoover Elmore Road in Lincoln County, drove off the right side of the road, and hit a tree.

The driver, Jessie Allen Adams, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, troopers said.

There is no indication he was impaired or speeding, according to the initial investigation.

The road was closed for about one hour.

