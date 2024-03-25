Driver dies after running off Lancaster County highway, hitting trees

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a pickup truck died after running off a Lancaster County highway Sunday, troopers said.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Highway 9 near Catoe Road, just south of Lancaster.

Investigators said the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading south on Highway 9 when they ran off the left side of the road, hitting several trees.

The driver died at the scene.

On Monday, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Adam Davis of Lancaster.

No other cars were involved, troopers said.

