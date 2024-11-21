Local

Driver dies after truck hits tree in Burke County, troopers say

By Mark Schulman, wsoctv.com

North Carolina State Highway Patrol

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Burke County, state troopers said.

Ricky Lynn Buchanan, of Jonas Ridge, was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota east on N.C. Highway 183 near Parkway Road when he lost control, went off the left side of the road, and hit a tree.

He died at the scene.

Speed and impairment were not contributing factors in the collision, according to the initial investigation.

The highway was closed for about two hours.

