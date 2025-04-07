REAL ID enforcement to start in 1 month

CHARLOTTE — Monday marks one month until you’ll need a REAL ID to potentially avoid a travel delay within the U.S.

The federally mandated change goes into effect on May 7 after being delayed in 2022. Originally, everyone with licenses or identification cards had to “meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act” by May 3, 2023, the Department of Homeland Security said. But the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the federal agency, prevented some people from getting the new identification cards after backlogs piled up during the shutdown.

The REAL ID-compliant cards, enhanced driver’s licenses or other TSA-acceptable forms of identification will be required for anyone over the age of 18 to pass through airport security starting on May 7, the DHS said.

The enhanced identification cards are also used to enter some federal facilities and even nuclear power plants, Homeland Security said.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission recommended new anti-counterfeiting measures and record checks, among other safeguards, making sure that the person with the ID card is the person they claim to be.

Adults will need a yellow star in the corner of their license to prove it’s federally compliant at airports. A passport will also be accepted.

And starting Monday, you’ll have more time to make a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get your REAL ID.

The North Carolina DMV is extending its service hours. They were set to open more offices at 7 a.m. on Monday.

There will also be more offices available for appointments on Saturdays during the summer from June 7 to Aug. 23.

Click here for a full list of the offices opening early.

WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Douglas Airport to gain new security checkpoint, process more passengers

Charlotte Douglas Airport to gain new security checkpoint, process more passengers

©2025 Cox Media Group