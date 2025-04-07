Local

CMPD thanks public for help in finding unaccompanied girl’s family

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CMPD thanks public for help in finding unaccompanied girl’s family (File Photo)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is thanking the public for its help in identifying an unaccompanied child and locating her family.

The young girl was located around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Aragorn Lane, according to CMPD.

READ | Carolina Strong: Local COVID survivor fulfills promise to become nurse

Police said the girl was wearing a short-sleeved, white shirt with a yellow bear design on it as well as brown sweatpants. At the time, CMPD said they thought she was approximately 8-12 years old, 4-foot-2, and 87 pounds.

Her name and date of birth were unknown, but police have since said they identified the young girl and located her family.

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wants to thank the public for their assistance,” police wrote in a post on X Monday morning. “The missing person’s family has been located.”

WATCH | Carolina Strong: Local COVID survivor fulfills promise to become nurse

Carolina Strong: Local COVID survivor fulfills promise to become nurse

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read