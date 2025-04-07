CMPD thanks public for help in finding unaccompanied girl’s family

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is thanking the public for its help in identifying an unaccompanied child and locating her family.

The young girl was located around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Aragorn Lane, according to CMPD.

Police said the girl was wearing a short-sleeved, white shirt with a yellow bear design on it as well as brown sweatpants. At the time, CMPD said they thought she was approximately 8-12 years old, 4-foot-2, and 87 pounds.

Her name and date of birth were unknown, but police have since said they identified the young girl and located her family.

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wants to thank the public for their assistance,” police wrote in a post on X Monday morning. “The missing person’s family has been located.”

