YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A person has died following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It occurred around 1 a.m. on Regent Parkway near the intersection with Charterhouse Lane.

Troopers said a 2008 BMW Sedan ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree before overturning.

The driver of the vehicle would later die at the scene.

