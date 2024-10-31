Suspect in I-77 crash that killed boy testifies in court

RICHBURG, S.C. — A man accused of causing a crash on Interstate 77 that killed a 7-year-old boy more than two years ago testified in court on Thursday.

The mother of Max Shanks re-lived that crash that killed her son during a revealing day in court.

The suspect, Jason Palmer, admitted he was speeding at times on I-77 and dropped his cellphone just before that crash.

Palmer was accused of driving about 98 mph and crashing into the SUV that Max was riding in with his mom, father, and little brother.

He told the jury he was helping someone move on the day of the crash.

MORE PAST COVERAGE:

Palmer admitted he was speeding at some point on I-77 before the crash during cross-examination with Solicitor Candice Lively.

He also said he dropped his phone just before colliding with the car that killed Max.

“I’m like this. I look down for one second and bop, smacked into them, airbag hit me in the face,” Palmer said.

“You admit that you, yourself, said you were going at some point 80 to 90, maybe 92 mph,” Lively said.

“At one point, yes,” Palmer said.

“That’s fine if that’s what you remember,” Lively said.

The prosecution and the defense rested Thursday. Deliberations could take place on Friday.

Palmer could face a sentence of more than 20 years if convicted.

Max’s mother also testified in court Thursday but did not want it recorded.

©2024 Cox Media Group