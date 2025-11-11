Driver faces 20+ charges after attempting to hit officer during street takeover

A street takeover in North Belmont led to the arrest of two individuals early Sunday morning after a black Nissan 350z attempted to strike an officer and fled the scene, police said.

The incident began just after midnight when officers received reports of a street takeover on Woodlawn Street.

Police used a drone to gather information and moved in to disperse the crowd, Belmont Police said. During the dispersal, the black Nissan 350z attempted to hit an officer and fled, prompting a vehicle pursuit that was later canceled due to safety concerns.

While searching for suspect vehicles, officers located the same black 350z stopped in traffic on Interstate 85 near the Catawba River. Coordination with Mount Holly Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol led to the successful arrest of the driver and passenger without further incident. The police department did not release the suspects’ names on Tuesday.

The driver of the Nissan 350z faces over 20 charges ranging from infractions to felonies. The vehicle has been seized by authorities.

Charges include:

Two counts of felony flee to elude arrest

Felony street takeover

Aggressive driving

Driving while license revoked

Fictitious registration

Two counts of failing to stop for a red light

Speeding

Window tint violation

Two counts of failing to heed lights or sirens

Reckless driving

Driving left of center

Failing to burn headlamps

