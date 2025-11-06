Driver killed after slamming into back of parked tractor-trailer

LENOIR, N.C. — A fatal crash occurred on Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy 321 in Lenoir, involving a 2014 Honda Civic and a parked tractor-trailer, police said. The driver of the Civic, Ryan Michael Callaway, 33, died at the scene.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes along the 2000 block of the highway. Callaway’s Civic slammed with the rear of an unoccupied tractor-trailer that was parked in the right travel lane, Lenoir police said.

The tractor-trailer was parked while its driver was outside getting directions at a nearby business. As a result of the crash, the roadway was closed for about 2.5 hours while officers processed the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the road has since been reopened to traffic.

No additional details have been made available.

