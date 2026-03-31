Gaston County School Board member faces backlash over social media post

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County School Board Member Tod Kinlaw is facing calls for his dismissal and resignation following a controversial social media post regarding the Islamic faith.

Leaders from the Islamic Center of Charlotte and the NAACP have criticized the post, which described Islam as a “satanic cult.”

The post, which has since been deleted, labeled Allah “Satan” and Muhammad a “false prophet.”

Leaders at the Islamic Center of Charlotte are calling for Kinlaw’s immediate dismissal, stating that he is “promoting Islamophobia.”

The center argued that because Kinlaw is a leader for publicly funded government schools, he should be held to a higher standard of conduct.

Kinlaw acknowledged creating the post but defended his actions as a matter of constitutional rights. “That was my post, I did it, the most revered speech in all of America is political free speech,” Kinlaw said.

While he has since deleted the content, he maintained his stance regarding the teachings of Islam. “It wasn’t toward Muslims, it was toward the Islamic faith,” Kinlaw said.

Kinlaw identifies as a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and stated that his religious convictions are the basis for his opposition to Islamic ideology.

“I’m a born-again believer in Christ, and so that ideology goes directly against my faith and my beliefs,” Kinlaw said.

He expressed some regret for the “undue public view” the controversy brought to others, but did not retract his statements regarding the faith itself.

“Do I regret it, maybe somewhat to a little bit of a degree, because it brings undue public view of other folks,” Kinlaw said.

Sean Bates, president of the Gaston County NAACP, argued that Kinlaw’s public statements create a dangerous environment for students and staff.

“You aren’t just putting students in danger, you’re also creating a divisive system inside of each school that can openly run now,” Bates said.

Bates called for the board member to voluntarily leave his position. “I think he should do the right thing and step down,” he explained.

As a member of the school board, Kinlaw helps set policies that affect thousands of students in the county. Bates expressed concern that Kinlaw’s personal views could eventually lead to discriminatory rules.

“Are you going to start to set rules that, oh, Muslim kids aren’t even allowed in school because you’re a satanic cult, as opposed to, you are just a student,” Bates said.

Bates emphasized that the safety of anyone from a different faith or culture is at risk under such leadership.

The chairman of the Gaston County School Board released a statement regarding the matter, noting that elected officials are expected to represent all people regardless of religion, beliefs, and background.

The chairman clarified that the actions of an individual member do not represent the full board.

Furthermore, the statement noted that the board of education does not possess the legal authority to remove an elected member from office.

Kinlaw has not indicated plans to step down but said he is open to a meeting with the Muslim community.

“I would consider that, yessir, and I’ll do whatever I can to bring love and encouragement to folks,” Kinlaw said.

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