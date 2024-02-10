Driver killed after crashing into oncoming van in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Police in Albemarle are investigating after a 58-year-old man died in a crash on Highway 52 Friday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday near Old Charlotte Road.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, Darryl Chappell was going north on Hwy 52 when his vehicle “crossed the center line and struck a passenger van head-on.”

APD said Chappell died at the scene of the crash.

There were five people inside the van, police said. All of them were taken to the hospital for treatment, but their current conditions weren’t made available.

Police said the crash is under investigation. It’s not clear if speeding or impairment was involved.

(WATCH: Family of man who was shot by police in west Charlotte speaks)

Family of man who was shot by police in west Charlotte speaks

©2024 Cox Media Group