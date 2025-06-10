‘Tragic loss’: Community mourns 8-year-old girl killed in head-on crash

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school in Burke County is taking donations for the family of an 8-year-old who was killed in a head-on crash along Highway 70 on Sunday.

State troopers told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty the girl’s father, Jacob Ferguson, is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Community members have left stuffed animals and flowers for the family of the young girl.

The little girls school, New Dimensions, posted about the “tragic loss” and that they’ll be taking up donations for the family.

Faherty learned that other businesses in Burke County also plan on taking up donations for the family.

Tommy Carpenter, a pastor who lives nearby, told Channel 9 that he watched the girls grow up, playing in the yard, and prays for the family.

The accident happened after a pickup truck crossed the center line striking a Kia Forte with the father and daughter inside, officials said.

Investigators believe impairment was a contributing factor in the crash, and charges are pending against the driver of that truck.

