Driver runs away after smashing into South End townhome

CHARLOTTE — Neighbors at a townhome complex in Charlotte’s South End woke up to police investigating a hit-and-run crash on their building Monday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on W. Bland Street near Winnifred Street.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand went to the scene and saw the car was just inches away from hitting the front window of one home.

The car had clipped the side of one townhome and then crashed into a tree, Channel 9 learned.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the crash was a hit-and-run crash. The driver wasn’t immediately located.

No injuries were reported.

