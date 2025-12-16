Driver says he paid $1,100 to retrieve stolen car

CONCORD, N.C. — You may remember, thieves were stealing Hyundais and Kias a lot not too long ago. Things seemed to settle down. But not for an Indian Trail driver. We’ll call him Reuben. He asked not to show his face or share his name. He told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke someone stole his Hyundai from right in front of his home.

“I feel very discouraged,” he said.

Reuben says officers recovered the car in Concord.

He says went to pick it up from a storage lot and that he had to pay $1,100 to retrieve it. Even worse -- and more expensive -- he says the criminals damaged his ride.

“The steering wheel column section and they pulled the ignition out,” he said.

If someone steals your car, you may get stuck with the bills, including:

Impound or storage fees

If the car was damaged

If parts are missing

If the vehicle is gone forever

Insurance may help, especially if you have full coverage.

“I’m having to eat that cost,” Reuben said because he only has liability, so insurance wasn’t an option.

And more thoughts about stolen cars and your wallet:

See if you get an insurance discount for having an alarm or tracking device on your car. As soon as you notice it’s gone, don’t just tell police. Ensure you tell your insurance and your financing company as well. If your personal items are missing, car insurance won’t help, but homeowners or renters may.

Let’s say you decide not to retrieve your car. Typically, once it hits 30 days, it’s considered an abandoned vehicle. The lot can sell it and use the money to pay your impound tab.

Just know: If the money isn’t enough, you may still be responsible for the difference.

