Driver sentenced after hitting pedestrian at 105 mph

CHARLOTTE — Mache Darby pleaded guilty Thursday, to several charges, including second-degree murder, for driving a car going 105 mph and hitting and killing Ryan Zadrozny, 23, near Uptown on Dec. 1, 2024.

Darby was impaired and didn’t stop after hitting Zadrozny who was visiting Charlotte and walking across West Moorehead Street at South Mint Street.

Zadrozny’s family members told Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz after court that there is no amount of punishment would be enough for their loss.

“The heartache just never ends,” said Kevin Wallace, the victim’s uncle.

Darby will spend at least 16 years in prison.

“No amount of punishment is going to justify or do anything to bring Ryan back,” the uncle said.

Family members told Sáenz what kind of a man Zadrozny was.

“He always had a way of making everyone feel loved and cared for not matter who it was,” said Sivaji Turimella, a friend.

Ryan Zadrozny

“His parents did everything right. I mean they gave their life for him,” said Mary Wallace, the victim’s grandmother.

Darby had also been convicted of hitting and killing another man in 2011 and driving off.

“You have the most perfect kid just being taken away,” Kevin Wallace said.

Zadrozny’s family wants something to change, so no family has to go through their painful reality.

“They say time, but time doesn’t help,” Kevin Wallace said. “At least not yet. Maybe eventually but not yet, not at all.”

Darby apologized to the family in the Mecklenburg County courtroom.

“I’m very, very sorry. This could have been avoided,” Darby said.

Mache Darby

Darby’s attorney said he has always been remorseful for what he did.

