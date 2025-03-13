Driver who allegedly killed pedestrian at 105 mph given $1.5 million bond

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man accused of hitting and killing a tourist with his car early on Dec. 1, 2024, near Uptown, will remain behind bars under a $1.5 million bond.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators said Mache Darby was impaired when he was behind the wheel and struck a man walking across West Moorehead Street at South Mint Street and kept going.

The victim’s father said in a Mecklenburg County courtroom on Thursday that his son was left to die.

Stanley Zadrozny asked the judge to keep Darby in jail to prevent another death.

“Our wonderful life together was shattered in an instant,” the father said about his deceased son, Ryan Zadrozny.

Ryan Zadrozny

“Ryan was a kind and gentle soul,” Stanley Zadrozny said.

Darby sped through the intersection at 105 mph, hitting and killing Ryan Zadrozny, police said.

“Ryan flew through the air and landed where he did,” said prosecutor Nikki Robinson.

Darby sat still on Thursday. His head hung low as Robinson argued why he should be held with no bond.

Robinson reminded Judge George Bell of Darby’s criminal past, including a conviction for hitting and killing a man in 2011 and driving off.

However, Darby’s defense attorney, George Laughrun, said his client was remorseful and cried about what happened when they first met.

The defense attorney asked for a $500,000 bond.

“The question becomes, ‘Is this man, is this Charlotte resident going to appear in court?’” Laughrun said. “And I would argue to you he is going to appear in court.”

Stanley Zadrozny pleaded with the judge to show no leniency for the community’s sake.

“There’s no justice for Ryan or my family. No amount of punishment for this murder will give us any solace, but it can prevent this from happening again,” Stanley Zadrozny said.

Judge Bell kept Darby’s total bond at $1.5 million.

When everyone was leaving the courtroom after the hearing, Darby’s grandmother apologized to the Zadrozny family and shared her condolences.

