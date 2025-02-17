Driver of stolen vehicle arrested after high-speed pursuit

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police arrested a driver following a high-speed pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle Monday morning.

The incident began at 8:43 a.m. when police attempted to stop the vehicle on West Roosevelt Boulevard. near Stafford Street. The driver failed to comply, leading officers on a chase that extended into Indian Trail before returning to Monroe.

The pursuit concluded at Secrest Short Cut and Rocky River roads where the driver was safely taken into custody.

The suspect, attempting to escape, hit three vehicles with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details regarding the driver’s identity and the circumstances of the vehicle’s theft have not yet been released.

Authorities have stated that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

