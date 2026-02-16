Drivers hopeful for more traffic enforcement in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has launched an improved traffic unit with the goal of making our roads safer and reducing crime.

Sheriff Garry McFadden says deputies have received specialized training, and the unit was reformed after first being created in October of 2024.

The sheriff’s office says deputies conducted more than 3,500 traffic stops in 2025, and made 31 arrests.

Channel 9 spoke with drivers in Charlotte who say they’re optimistic about what more enforcement can do.

“I feel like it would help in a way, but I also feel like they might be in the way because people drive crazy here all the time,” said Laila Mungin.

Another driver, George Wilson, said seeing more patrols on the beat could make a difference.

“With more people out there, I believe it would be safer out there for everybody on the road,” Wilson said.

But just last week, the sheriff told state lawmakers in Raleigh that he’s faced staffing challenges. Neighbors in Mecklenburg County have noticed that impact.

“Anytime they can reduce crime, it’s a positive thing,” said Jerry Hampton. “Before you even deal with the traffic situation, I think they are going to have to hire some more people for the jails because there’s a lot going on.”

The sheriff’s office says this unit will help improve response times and reduce the strain on other agencies, like the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

But critics say the bigger question is whether the sheriff’s office has the manpower to sustain it.

