However, Paul, who didn’t want to give his last name, said drivers still leave packages where he doesn’t want them.

Paul got frustrated and hired a company to make a metal sign with delivery instructions on them. He also made laminated signs all saying the same thing, which is to leave packages by the garage or back door, not in the front of the home.

Drivers leave packages on front porch, despite signs that say not to, resident says

“We don’t order anything extravagant,” he said. “We order things for our pets. We order things for the house. Different kitchen utensils, things like that. But it’s mine. I don’t want it to disappear. I worked hard for the money that I did earn. I just don’t want it to disappear.”

However, delivery workers still leave packages on his front stoop, even next to, or on top of, the signs, he said.

Paul said that sometimes they even send him a delivery confirmation photo showing the package in the wrong spot.

“I’m not mad. I just don’t want them delivered here. So how do we educate the driver or educate the delivery service, whichever one is doing it, to take them around to the side?” he said.

He may have cause for concern.

According to Forbes, 75% of Americans receive at least one package each week and 22% of them get one each day.

Fortune magazine said more than one in four consumers has been the victim of package theft.

Paul said most of his complaints involve Amazon.

“They say, ‘We’ll get the information. We’ll give it to our delivery service.’ But that’s about as far as it goes,” he said.

Stoogenke reached out to Amazon to get its side of the story, which was a few days before Christmas. Amazon didn’t respond in time for this report.

Advice: If all else fails, you may decide to have packages delivered to an address other than your home.

Still try the special delivery instructions, even if the drivers don’t always listen.

