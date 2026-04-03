‘In this together’: Nonprofit makes prom dreams come true for students in need

CHARLOTTE — For many high school students, prom is a night they look forward to for years, but for some families, the cost of a dress can put that moment out of reach. That’s where the Prom Project comes in.

Five years in the making, the Prom Project started as a simple idea and has since grown into a movement built on confidence, inclusion and community.

“It doesn’t matter your size, your background, your income — we’re in this together," Geornee Jefferies, the founder of Curvaceous Behavior Nonprofit and the Prom Project, said.

Coming from humble beginnings, Jefferies says the initiative is personal.

“I’ve been through struggles,” she told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “We’ve lived from house to house, low income household. Money was tight.”

After the pandemic, Jefferies’ mom couldn’t afford a prom dress for her younger sister, so she stepped in.

“She went from not wanting to go to the prom, to it was being, like, her day stepping out into the word,” their mom, Mary Barr, said.

It was then that Jefferies realized her sister was one of many young girls in need of prom dresses and found a way to help.

She says the need is only growing with many families having to choose between essentials and experiences. Through the annual Prom Project, Jefferies helps hundreds of young girls find free dresses, makeup and hair styling.

“Every year it gets bigger and better, and one thing I enjoy the most is that the community comes together,” Jewel Jefferies, the co-founder, said.

This year, after a viral video and numerous donations, they’ve expanded to two sessions — morning and afternoon. They’ve helped over 200 students get dressed to the nines. They say there’s something for everyone to feel seen and celebrated.

The 5th Annual Prom Project is happening Saturday at Camp North End. Both sessions have sold out, but Jefferies still says to reach out to them if you or someone you know is in need this prom season.

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