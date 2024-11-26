CHARLOTTE — Many people in our area have seen the same South Carolina temporary tags on multiple vehicles, and people have posted photos of them online.

Joseph Pellegrin is one of the 26,000 followers of the Instagram page, @charlottedashcam.

There are usually posts that show chaotic driving but lately, it has been flooded with comments on photos of fake and identical tags on various cars, trucks, and SUVs.

The plate number is always the same: TP2332192.

They’ve tallied 20 of the same plates seen around town.

It’s not just on Instagram. Redditors have called out the same suspicious tags.

Drivers question why multiple vehicles have the same temporary tags

“It’s license plate bingo,” Pellegrin said. “How do we have all of these people with the same tags, and who’s responsible for this?”

It’s unclear if drivers are getting them from a black market or if they have no idea they’ve been sold the same plate as others.

Some said they’re worried those drivers may not be carrying insurance, their car may not be inspected properly, or there’s no way to track them down in a hit-and-run.

In the last month, Channel 9 found multiple citations written in the area for fictitious, temporary tags.

But some want more to be done.

The South Carolina DMV said those tags are illegal.





