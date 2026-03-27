Police investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — Police say they’re investigating a deadly shooting in north Charlotte Friday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex on High Glen Drive, just off East W.T. Harris Boulevard, for a death investigation.

Police said they were initially called to the apartment complex for a report of a “shooting into an occupied dwelling.” That’s when they found the victim dead at the scene.

CMPD first shared details about the investigation just before 10 a.m. Friday, but we don’t know when the victim may have been killed.

Police haven’t released any details about the victim, and it’s not clear if they’re looking for a possible suspect.

>>This is a developing story, we’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

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