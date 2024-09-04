CMPD: 2 arrested, 10 cited for street takeovers that hospitalized spectator

CHARLOTTE — Police shared an update Wednesday as they crack down on street racing in Charlotte.

On Aug. 31, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called to several parts of the city for what they called a large street takeover. They said a spectator was hit by a car and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A car involved in a takeover at Arrowood Road and Interstate 77 caught fire and was left abandoned nearby, CMPD said.

After visiting six locations throughout the night, police arrested two people, issued 20 citations, and seized five cars and two guns.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol helped CMPD with the response.

Last year, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill outlawing street takeovers in North Carolina. Under the new law, drivers can be charged with a misdemeanor and fined more than $1,000. There are stricter penalties for repeat offenders within two years.

Those who coordinate or participate in street stunts could also face misdemeanor charges. Their vehicles could also be taken away, according to the law.

