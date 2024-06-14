Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly opens Concord campus

CONCORD, N.C. — A major resource for Concord with hundreds of high-paying jobs has opened its doors.

Eli Lilly and Company opened their $2 billion facility Friday. The company will package and ship medicines around the world.

“This place isn’t just about the building. It’s a symbol of hope,” said Director Rosa Manso. “Here, science and innovation come together. We work for our purpose — to improve lives worldwide.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper helped cut the ribbon for the facility. It was a full circle moment for a project he helped facilitate over two years ago by luring Eli Lilly and Company to Cabarrus County.

Cooper said the state will be working with the company to increase access to medications for all citizens. It’s a big priority after the state dropped coverage for state employees using certain medicines like Ozempic because of their high price.

“Not only Eli Lilly, but other companies that are making these drugs that are going to end up making people healthier,” Gov. Cooper said. “Clearly there is a cost issue, but we have to find a way forward.”

The facility will employ 600 people. Officials said 70% of them will be from the state of North Carolina while 60% of them will be from the area directly surrounding the plant itself.

“We’ve concentrated on rural areas,” Cooper said.

The next step for the facility is to begin making medicine. That should happen by the end of this year.

