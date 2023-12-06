Legal battle ensues between mother of bride killed on wedding night and widower

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A legal battle has broken out between the mother of a bride who was tragically killed on the night of her wedding on Folly Beach and her newlywed husband, according to reports from WCIV.

Earlier this year, Samantha Miller died after a low-speed vehicle she and her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, were traveling in was hit by a vehicle operated by Jamie Lee Komoroski.

Since the tragic accident, a legal battle between Samantha Miller’s mother, Lisa Miller, and Aric Hutchinson has been ongoing.

According to court documents obtained by WCIV, Lisa Miller has challenged the validity of Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson’s marriage twice.

The documents revealed that the challenge is based on the fact that the couple did not spend their wedding night together.

Lisa Miller argues that she would be the sole beneficiary of Samantha Miller’s estate instead of Aric Hutchinson’s.

Aric Hutchinson’s lawyers argue that the couple did live together for four years before the marriage. However, that’s irrelevant because cohabitation isn’t a requirement for a valid marriage in South Carolina, according to WCIV.

Samantha Miller died intestate, meaning she had no will. Hutchinson filed a memorandum in opposition to Lisa Miller’s motion to intervene on Dec. 1.

Court documents allege that less than three weeks after Samantha Miller was killed, Lisa Miller began threatening to bring a legal challenge to the validity of her late daughter’s and Hutchinson’s marriage.

According to WCIV, Hutchinson sent a letter to Lisa Miller saying how much he loved her and wanted to take care of her, but was “shocked that she was threatening to challenge the validity of his marriage to Sam”.

Police determined Jamie Lee Komoroski was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone at the time of the collision, and her blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

Komoroski was denied bond on Aug. 1 and is expected to remain in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center until early 2024.

