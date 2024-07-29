Drivers want whoever is throwing wrenches at their cars to stop

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Motorists said someone is throwing wrenches through their car windows while they are driving.

One of the victims told Channel 9 that she could have been seriously injured.

“It sounded like just a bang,” said Mechelle Bennett, a victim. “I thought, at first, it was a gunshot, or a tire went out.”

She heard the loud noise at about 10 p.m. Sunday while driving on Saluda Road near Hoyles Drive in York County.

She pulled over at a Chester County convenience store to look at the damage.

“I did see a Chester County police officer in the store and that’s when he said this is the second time in a week that somebody has thrown a wrench at cars.”

Bennett posted about the incident on Facebook and said two other drivers had the same experience.

Jerome Tronic said someone threw a wrench that shattered his window on that same road overnight Thursday.

“I looked in my passenger seat and I see a wrench sitting in my front seat,” he told Channel 9. “Whoever’s doing it, they’re playing with people’s lives. You don’t know who could be in the car with you. I have two daughters and thank the Lord I didn’t have my daughters in the car with me. They could have got hurt seriously too.”

Bennet wonders what could have happened if the tool had shattered her window.

“I think it probably would have disfigured my face maybe lost an eye,” she said. “He could have disfigured the car, flipped the car over.”

She’s begging those involved to stop.

“Have some common decency,” she said. “You don’t know the people in these cars.”

Channel 9 is waiting for law enforcement to provide more information regarding these incidents.

